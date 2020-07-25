July 25: 8 more recover from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 108 tests reported Friday.

The most recent COVID-19 Weekly Indicators Update report published by the SDHD indicates that while Woodbury County’s case counts are currently at a 8% rate of infection, a better indicator of virus containment would be a 2% rate of infection or less. Woodbury County has been consistently at around a 7% infection rate since June 14. Prior to that the rate of infection was in the double-digits, peaking around May 3 at 30%.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:48 a.m. on July 25, there are a total of 3,528 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,176 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 304 total hospitalizations that 258 have been hospitalized and discharged.