July 22: Nebraska sees nearly 300 new positive COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 22 at 6:00 p.m., there were a total of 23,486 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 296 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 311.

The DHHS reports that 17,499 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 125 active hospitalizations with 1,522 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 245,843 people have been tested with 222,087 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.