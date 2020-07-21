July 21: Nebraska sees more than 23,000 positive cases of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 21 at 6:30 p.m., there were a total of 23,190 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 343 new cases.

The reported deaths on July 20 was 213. The number of deaths was corrected later Monday to say 306. On July 21, the total deaths related to the coronavirus rose to 310.

The DHHS reports that 17,389 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 118 active hospitalizations with 1,508 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 242,889 people have been tested with 219,431 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.