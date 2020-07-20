July 20: Nebraska sees more than 250 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 20 at 6:00 p.m., there were a total of 22,847 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 264 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 213.

The DHHS reports that 17,237 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 115 active hospitalizations with 1,502 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 238,692 people have been tested with 215,594 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.