July 2: Nebraska sees more than 100 additional cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 19,452 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 142 new cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 282.

The DHHS reports that 14,022 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 121 active hospitalizations with 1,353 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 184,354 people have been tested and 164,682 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.