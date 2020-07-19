July 19: South Dakota adds 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 44 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,906 on Sunday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, increasing the death toll at 118.

There are 836 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota, a decrease of 19 active cases since Saturday.

The state’s health department said 6,952 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 774 hospitalizations with 63 currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of negative 90,181 tests results.

Below is a tally of cases and deaths by county in South Dakota.

