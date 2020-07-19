July 19: Woodbury County adds 9 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 135 test results on Saturday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:16 a.m. on July 19, there are a total of 3,454 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 46.

SDHD mentions that 3,143 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 298 total hospitalizations that 245 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

As of July 16, the Siouxland District Health Department shows a flattening trend of positive COVID-19 case numbers in the county. Since mid-June, the percentage of positive test results in Woodbury County has hovered around six to seven percent. SDHD notes that the numbers are starting to show a minor uptick beyond this reporting period.

Due to a noted minor uptick in case counts, health officials ask residents to continue practicing measures to slow the spread. This includes the following: