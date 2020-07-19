July 19: Iowa adds just over 650 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – As of 9:55 a.m. Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 661 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 38,564.

Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 792.

The state’s health department announced 75 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery count to 27,875.

Iowa has 9,897 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 414,497 people have been tested for the virus and 38,564 of them came back positive.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is a tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county, as reported by Johns Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:55 a.m. July 19.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.