July 19: A triple-digit day for Nebraska, 449 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 19 at 6:00 p.m., there were a total of 22,583 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 449 new cases since Saturday.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 301.

The DHHS reports that 17,112 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 121 active hospitalizations with 1,482 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 235,149 people have been tested with 212,313 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.