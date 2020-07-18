July 18: South Dakota adds 73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 73 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,862 on Saturday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 116.

There are 855 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota, a decrease of 10 active cases since Friday.

The state’s health department said 6,891 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 771 hospitalizations with 70 currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of negative 89,385 tests results.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.