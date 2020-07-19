July 18: Nebraska adds 347 COVID-19 cases since Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 18 at 6:00 p.m., there were a total of 22,134 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 347 new cases since our last update Thursday.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 301.

The DHHS reports that 16,801 people have recovered from the disease, meaning 300 people have recoved since Thursday’s update.

They also say that there are 113 active hospitalizations with 1,481 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 232,654 people have been tested with 209,920 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.