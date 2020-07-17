July 17: Nebraska reports more than 220 new coronavirus cases, total deaths surpass 300

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 22,361 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 227 new cases as of Friday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 301.

The DHHS reports that 16,665 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 105 active hospitalizations with 1,480 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 231,407 people have been tested and 208,790 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS.