July 16: Positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska exceeds 22,000, 8 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 22,134 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 155 new cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 299.

The DHHS reports that 16,501 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 96 active hospitalizations with 1,453 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 226,452 people have been tested and 204,062 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS.