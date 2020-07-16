July 15: Nebraska sees more than 250 new cases of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,979 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 262 new cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 291.

The DHHS reports that 16,324 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 103 active hospitalizations with 1,453 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 223,482 people have been tested and 201,250 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS.