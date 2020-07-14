July 14: Nebraska sees more than 300 new cases of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,717 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 318 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 286.

The DHHS reports that 16,205 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 110 active hospitalizations with 1,442 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 219,996 people have been tested and 198,026 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS.