July 12: Woodbury County adds 17 new COVID-19 cases, upward trend noted post-holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 163 tests reported on Saturday.

The county’s health department also notes no new virus-related deaths, which maintains the death toll at 44.

Chart data courtesy of Siouxland District Health Department

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 11:13 a.m. on June 12, there are a total of 3,342 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

SDHD mentions that 3,099 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 286 total hospitalizations in the county, 233 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

