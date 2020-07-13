July 12: Nebraska adds 174 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,172 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 174 new cases as of Saturday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 285.

The DHHS reports that 15,860 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 98 active hospitalizations with 1,421 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 211,901 people have been tested and 190,487 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.