July 10: Nebraska has more than 20,700 positive cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,777 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 154 new cases as of Friday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 286.

The DHHS reports that 15,499 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 95 active hospitalizations with 1,419 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 204,091 people have been tested and 183,077 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.