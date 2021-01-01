January 1: 2 more virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, 72 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 102 recoveries in Woodbury County Friday.

Below is the report for January 1, 2021.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 12,307 — New cases – 72 Recovered cases – 10,868 — New Recovered cases – 102 Deaths as reported by IDPH – 167 — New deaths – 2 14-day average positivity rate – 14.6% Current total hospitalized – 52 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 30 — Woodbury County residents – 29

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

