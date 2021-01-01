January 1: 2 more virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, 72 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 102 recoveries in Woodbury County Friday.
Below is the report for January 1, 2021.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|12,307
|— New cases –
|72
|Recovered cases –
|10,868
|— New Recovered cases –
|102
|Deaths as reported by IDPH –
|167
|— New deaths –
|2
|14-day average positivity rate –
|14.6%
|Current total hospitalized –
|52
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|30
|— Woodbury County residents –
|29
Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.
