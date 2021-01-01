January 1: 2 more virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, 72 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and 102 recoveries in Woodbury County Friday.

Below is the report for January 1, 2021.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases12,307
— New cases –72
Recovered cases10,868
— New Recovered cases –102
Deaths as reported by IDPH167
— New deaths –2
14-day average positivity rate14.6%
Current total hospitalized52
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –30
— Woodbury County residents –29

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

