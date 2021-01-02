January 2: South Dakota reports more than 600 recovered COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The health department did not report COVID-19 case numbers on New Year’s Day.

Below is the report as of January 2, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases90,050 confirmed/9,114 probable
— New cases –494 confirmed/121 probable
— Active cases –5,696
— Recovered cases –92,595
— New recovered cases – 615
Total virus-related deaths1,501
— New deaths –13
Ever hospitalized5,702
— Currently hospitalized –282
Total tests –767,557
— Total persons tested –372,640
66CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecovered CasesEver HospitalizedTotal Deaths
Union County160812314457030
Clay County16258415293912
Yankton County2514240224811326
Lincoln County6780435627923366

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

For South Dakota’s December COVID-19 report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss