January 2: South Dakota reports more than 600 recovered COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
The health department did not report COVID-19 case numbers on New Year’s Day.
Below is the report as of January 2, 2021.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|90,050 confirmed/9,114 probable
|— New cases –
|494 confirmed/121 probable
|— Active cases –
|5,696
|— Recovered cases –
|92,595
|— New recovered cases –
|615
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,501
|— New deaths –
|13
|Ever hospitalized –
|5,702
|— Currently hospitalized –
|282
|Total tests –
|767,557
|— Total persons tested –
|372,640
|66County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered Cases
|Ever Hospitalized
|Total Deaths
|Union County
|1608
|123
|1445
|70
|30
|Clay County
|1625
|84
|1529
|39
|12
|Yankton County
|2514
|240
|2248
|113
|26
|Lincoln County
|6780
|435
|6279
|233
|66
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
