January 2: South Dakota reports more than 600 recovered COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The health department did not report COVID-19 case numbers on New Year’s Day.

Below is the report as of January 2, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 90,050 confirmed/9,114 probable — New cases – 494 confirmed/121 probable — Active cases – 5,696 — Recovered cases – 92,595 — New recovered cases – 615 Total virus-related deaths – 1,501 — New deaths – 13 Ever hospitalized – 5,702 — Currently hospitalized – 282 Total tests – 767,557 — Total persons tested – 372,640

66County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Cases Ever Hospitalized Total Deaths Union County 1608 123 1445 70 30 Clay County 1625 84 1529 39 12 Yankton County 2514 240 2248 113 26 Lincoln County 6780 435 6279 233 66

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

