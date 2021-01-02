January 1: Nebraska reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 918 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Friday.

Here are updated numbers as of January 1, 2021.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 1,766,104 — Total positive cases – 167,716 — New cases – 918 — No virus detected – 682,237 — Recovered cases – 109,705 Total virus-related deaths – 1,668 — New deaths – 17 Cumulative hospitalizations – 5,265 — Active hospitalizations – 517

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

