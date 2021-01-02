January 1: Nebraska reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 918 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Friday.

Here are updated numbers as of January 1, 2021.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested1,766,104
— Total positive cases –167,716
— New cases –918
— No virus detected –682,237
— Recovered cases –109,705
Total virus-related deaths1,668
— New deaths –17
Cumulative hospitalizations5,265
— Active hospitalizations –517

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for December, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories