January 1: Nebraska reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 918 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Friday.
Here are updated numbers as of January 1, 2021.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|1,766,104
|— Total positive cases –
|167,716
|— New cases –
|918
|— No virus detected –
|682,237
|— Recovered cases –
|109,705
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,668
|— New deaths –
|17
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|5,265
|— Active hospitalizations –
|517
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for December, click here.