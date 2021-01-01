January 1: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths, and 2,253 new recoveries Friday.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 3,093,973 — Total negative tests – 2,777,397 — Total positive tests – 305,160 — New total positives – 2,268 — Total individuals tested – 1,359,659 — Individuals negative – 1,074,906 — Individuals positive – 282,437 — New individuals positive – 2,139 — Active cases (based on Individuals)- 37,316 % positive tests (past 14 days)- 8.2% — % individuals positive (past 14 days)- 12.7% Individuals Positive per 100,000 (last 7 days)- 244.1 Total virus-related deaths – 3,891 — Underlying Cause deaths – 3,571 — Contributing Factor deaths – 320 — New total virus-related deaths – 69 Recoveries – 241,230 — New recoveries – 2,253 Long term care outbreaks – Current- 109 — Individuals positive – 4,558 — Total recovered – 3,025 — Total deaths – 1,139

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations 575 — Patients in ICU 117 — Admitted in last 24 hours 83 — COVID-19 primary diagnosis 386 — COVID-19 secondary diagnosis 189 RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations 76 — Patients in ICU 16 — Admitted in last 24 hours 7

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

County Individuals Tested Individuals Positive Total Recovered Total Deaths Buena Vista 12884 3726 3201 26 Calhoun 4571 1173 1096 9 Carroll 9614 2390 2047 30 Cherokee 4924 1239 989 22 Clay 6893 1550 1281 12 Crawford 7407 2130 1835 22 Dickinson 8708 1716 1473 19 Emmet 4153 1019 821 24 Ida 2654 699 562 28 Lyon 3791 1259 1070 25 Monona 3072 550 470 16 O’Brien 5559 1591 1386 53 Osceola 2027 614 553 8 Palo Alto 3726 817 689 8 Plymouth 11319 3363 2935 51 Pocahontas 2996 724 60 12 Sac 4457 1042 911 14 Sioux 13324 4355 3882 44 Woodbury 49873 12307 10868 167

There are 39 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

