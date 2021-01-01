January 1: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths, and 2,253 new recoveries Friday.
The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths.
This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|3,093,973
|— Total negative tests –
|2,777,397
|— Total positive tests –
|305,160
|— New total positives –
|2,268
|— Total individuals tested –
|1,359,659
|— Individuals negative –
|1,074,906
|— Individuals positive –
|282,437
|— New individuals positive –
|2,139
|— Active cases (based on Individuals)-
|37,316
|% positive tests (past 14 days)-
|8.2%
|— % individuals positive (past 14 days)-
|12.7%
|Individuals Positive per 100,000 (last 7 days)-
|244.1
|Total virus-related deaths –
|3,891
|— Underlying Cause deaths –
|3,571
|— Contributing Factor deaths –
|320
|— New total virus-related deaths –
|69
|Recoveries –
|241,230
|— New recoveries –
|2,253
|Long term care outbreaks – Current-
|109
|— Individuals positive –
|4,558
|— Total recovered –
|3,025
|— Total deaths –
|1,139
Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations
|575
|— Patients in ICU
|117
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|83
|— COVID-19 primary diagnosis
|386
|— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis
|189
|RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations
|76
|— Patients in ICU
|16
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|7
Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:
|County
|Individuals Tested
|Individuals Positive
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Buena Vista
|12884
|3726
|3201
|26
|Calhoun
|4571
|1173
|1096
|9
|Carroll
|9614
|2390
|2047
|30
|Cherokee
|4924
|1239
|989
|22
|Clay
|6893
|1550
|1281
|12
|Crawford
|7407
|2130
|1835
|22
|Dickinson
|8708
|1716
|1473
|19
|Emmet
|4153
|1019
|821
|24
|Ida
|2654
|699
|562
|28
|Lyon
|3791
|1259
|1070
|25
|Monona
|3072
|550
|470
|16
|O’Brien
|5559
|1591
|1386
|53
|Osceola
|2027
|614
|553
|8
|Palo Alto
|3726
|817
|689
|8
|Plymouth
|11319
|3363
|2935
|51
|Pocahontas
|2996
|724
|60
|12
|Sac
|4457
|1042
|911
|14
|Sioux
|13324
|4355
|3882
|44
|Woodbury
|49873
|12307
|10868
|167
There are 39 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
To see Iowa’s COVID-19 report for December, click here.