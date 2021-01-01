January 1: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 more deaths

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths, and 2,253 new recoveries Friday.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests3,093,973
— Total negative tests –2,777,397
— Total positive tests –305,160
— New total positives – 2,268
— Total individuals tested –1,359,659
— Individuals negative –1,074,906
— Individuals positive – 282,437
— New individuals positive – 2,139
— Active cases (based on Individuals)-37,316
% positive tests (past 14 days)-8.2%
— % individuals positive (past 14 days)-12.7%
Individuals Positive per 100,000 (last 7 days)-244.1
Total virus-related deaths3,891
— Underlying Cause deaths –3,571
— Contributing Factor deaths – 320
— New total virus-related deaths – 69
Recoveries241,230
— New recoveries –2,253
Long term care outbreaks – Current-109
— Individuals positive – 4,558
— Total recovered – 3,025
— Total deaths – 1,139

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations575
— Patients in ICU117
— Admitted in last 24 hours83
— COVID-19 primary diagnosis386
— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis189
RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations76
— Patients in ICU16
— Admitted in last 24 hours7

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

CountyIndividuals TestedIndividuals PositiveTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Buena Vista128843726320126
Calhoun4571117310969
Carroll96142390204730
Cherokee4924123998922
Clay68931550128112
Crawford74072130183522
Dickinson87081716147319
Emmet4153101982124
Ida265469956228
Lyon37911259107025
Monona307255047016
O’Brien55591591138653
Osceola20276145538
Palo Alto37268176898
Plymouth113193363293551
Pocahontas29967246012
Sac4457104291114
Sioux133244355388244
Woodbury498731230710868167

There are 39 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To see Iowa’s COVID-19 report for December, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss