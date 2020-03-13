Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday, March 16th due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families, and the community.

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before March 16 will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.