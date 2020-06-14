Iowa’s active COVID-19 cases are down, one new death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 367 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,920.
Health officials reported one more virus-related death, which raises the death toll to 651.
The state’s health department announced 78 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,376.
Iowa has 8,893 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 224,929 people have been tested for the virus and 200,642 of them have come back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of Siouxland counties and their COVID-19 data, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 3,004 confirmed, 2,408 recovered, 39 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,589 confirmed, 320 recovered, 6 deaths
- Crawford: 617confirmed, 353 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 355 confirmed, 160 recovered
- Plymouth: 200 confirmed, 112 recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 134 confirmed, 42 recovered
- Clay: 73 confirmed, 25 recovered
- O’Brien: 65 confirmed, 24 recovered, 1 death
- Cherokee: 58 confirmed, 37 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered
- Shelby: 48 confirmed, 35 recovered
- Emmet: 39 confirmed, 24 recovered
- Sac: 38 confirmed, 23 recovered
- Harrison: 39 confirmed, 22 recovered
- Carroll: 47 confirmed, 14 recovered, 1 death
- Monona: 43 confirmed, 20 recovered
- Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered
- Lyon: 31 confirmed, 22 recovered
- Calhoun: 22 confirmed, 10 recovered
- Ida: 18 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Palo Alto: 13 confirmed, 5 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 1:20 P.m. June 14.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.