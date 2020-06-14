Iowa’s active COVID-19 cases are down, one new death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 367 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,920.

Health officials reported one more virus-related death, which raises the death toll to 651.

The state’s health department announced 78 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,376.

Iowa has 8,893 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 224,929 people have been tested for the virus and 200,642 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of Siouxland counties and their COVID-19 data, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,004 confirmed, 2,408 recovered, 39 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,589 confirmed, 320 recovered, 6 deaths

Crawford: 617confirmed, 353 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 355 confirmed, 160 recovered

Plymouth: 200 confirmed, 112 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 134 confirmed, 42 recovered

Clay: 73 confirmed, 25 recovered

O’Brien: 65 confirmed, 24 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 58 confirmed, 37 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered

Shelby: 48 confirmed, 35 recovered

Emmet: 39 confirmed, 24 recovered

Sac: 38 confirmed, 23 recovered

Harrison: 39 confirmed, 22 recovered

Carroll: 47 confirmed, 14 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 43 confirmed, 20 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Lyon: 31 confirmed, 22 recovered

Calhoun: 22 confirmed, 10 recovered

Ida: 18 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 13 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 1:20 P.m. June 14.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.