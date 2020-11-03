Iowa reports record number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities

(KCAU) – As 55 out of Iowa’s 99 counties report COVID-19 positivity rates of 15 percent or higher, outbreaks in long-term care facilities are also increasing.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 84 active outbreaks in nursing homes, with almost 2,500 infections tied to those outbreaks. That’s an increase from the 52 outbreaks and 1,100 recorded one month ago.

The IDPH also reported 730 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19. Just last week, Iowa topped 600 hospitalizations for the first time.

The past week’s average of 2100 new cases per day in Iowa represents a 101 percent from the average just three weeks ago.



The state is now second in the nation for positivty rates.

