Iowa reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed an additional 559 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health officials reported 17 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 481.

The state’s health department confirms 439 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,849.

There is a total of 8,371 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH said there have been a total of 139,124 Iowans tested for the virus with 120,482 Iowans testing negative.

Here is a list of the Siouxland counties in Iowa with reported cases, recoveries, and deaths.

  • Woodbury: 2,650 confirmed, 1,335 recovered, 28 deaths
  • Crawford: 488 confirmed, 281 recovered, 2 deaths
  • Buena Vista: 662 confirmed, 54 recovered
  • Sioux: 210 confirmed, 107 recovered
  • Plymouth 118 confirmed, 76 recovered
  • Osceola: 32 confirmed, 26 recovered
  • Shelby: 33 confirmed, 25 recovered
  • O’Brien: 27 confirmed, 14 recovered
  • Monona: 24 confirmed, 13 recovered
  • Lyon: 19 confirmed, 18 recovered
  • Harrison: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered
  • Cherokee: 23 confirmed, 8 recovered
  • Ida: 14 confirmed, 7 recovered
  • Sac: 17 confirmed, 5 recovered
  • Clay: 13 confirmed, 9 recovered
  • Carroll: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered
  • Dickinson: 12 confirmed, 6 recovered
  • Emmet: 8 confirmed, 3 recovered
  • Pocahontas: 8 confirmed, 2 recovered
  • Palo Alto: 3 confirmed, 2 recovered
  • Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 27.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

