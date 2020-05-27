Iowa reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed an additional 559 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health officials reported 17 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 481.

The state’s health department confirms 439 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,849.

There is a total of 8,371 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH said there have been a total of 139,124 Iowans tested for the virus with 120,482 Iowans testing negative.

Here is a list of the Siouxland counties in Iowa with reported cases, recoveries, and deaths.

Woodbury: 2,650 confirmed, 1,335 recovered, 28 deaths

Crawford: 488 confirmed, 281 recovered, 2 deaths

Buena Vista: 662 confirmed, 54 recovered

Sioux: 210 confirmed, 107 recovered

Plymouth 118 confirmed, 76 recovered

Osceola: 32 confirmed, 26 recovered

Shelby: 33 confirmed, 25 recovered

O’Brien: 27 confirmed, 14 recovered

Monona: 24 confirmed, 13 recovered

Lyon: 19 confirmed, 18 recovered

Harrison: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered

Cherokee: 23 confirmed, 8 recovered

Ida: 14 confirmed, 7 recovered

Sac: 17 confirmed, 5 recovered

Clay: 13 confirmed, 9 recovered

Carroll: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered

Dickinson: 12 confirmed, 6 recovered

Emmet: 8 confirmed, 3 recovered

Pocahontas: 8 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 3 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 27.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.