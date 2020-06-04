Iowa reports more than 650 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 685 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 20,700.

Health officials reported 14 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 578.

The state’s health department announced 273 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,163.

There are 7,959 active cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IDPH said that 174,121 people have been tested for the virus and 153,025 of them are negative.

The state’s health department reported that one in 18 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,836 confirmed, 1,955 recovered, 37 deaths

Buena Vista: 972 confirmed, 130 recovered, one death

Crawford: 556 confirmed, 334 recovered, two deaths

Sioux: 293 confirmed, 135 recovered

Plymouth: 146 confirmed, 91 recovered, 2 deaths

Shelby: 38 confirmed, 31 recovered

Osceola: 34 confirmed, 28 recovered

Cherokee: 36 confirmed, 26 recovered

O’Brien: 39 confirmed, 18 recovered

Dickinson: 28 confirmed, 8 recovered

Harrison: 26 confirmed, 18 recovered

Monona: 25 confirmed, 19 recovered

Lyon: 25 confirmed, 18 recovered

Sac: 27 confirmed, 16 recovered

Clay: 25 confirmed, 13 recovered

Emmet: 23 confirmed, 8 recovered

Ida: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered

Pocahontas: 15 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 13 confirmed, 10 recovered

Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 5 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 4.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.