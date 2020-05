DE MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 655 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 11,059 cases.

The IDPH has also reported an additional 12 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 231 Iowans.

There have been a total of 4,266 Iowans who have recovered, with 66,427 Iowans tested.