Iowa reports 293 additional COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 239 cases, bringing the state total to 10,404 positive cases.

The IDPH has also confirmed there have been an additional 12 virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 219.

According to the state’s health department, the 12 more deaths are:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Jasper County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Marshall County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years),

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Of the total 10,404 COVID-19 cases reported, there have been 3,803 Iowans who have recovered.

Health officials said 414 people are currently hospitalized.

IDPH reported an additional 2,309 negative tests for a total of 52,767 negative tests as of May 6 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state’s heath department mentions that a total of 63,171 people have been tested for the virus, which means 1 in 50 Iowans have already been tested.

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.