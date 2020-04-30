Iowa reports 14 new deaths, 302 additional COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 302 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 7,145 cases.

The IDPH has also confirmed there have been an additional 14 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 162. The 14 new deaths have occurred in:

Dubuque County – One middle-aged adult

Linn County – Three older adults

Marshall County – One middle-aged adult

Muscatine County – Two older adults and three elderly adults

Polk County – Three elderly adults

Scott County – One elderly adult

Over the last 24-hours there have been 1,028 negative tests reported, bringing the total of negative tests reported to 35,552.

There have been 2,697 total recoveries across Iowa, with 42,667 Iowans tested.