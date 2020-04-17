Iowa health officials report 191 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths, state total now at 2,332

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 191 positive COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 2,332 cases.
The IDPH also announced an additional four deaths, bringing the state death toll to 64.
The additional deaths were reported in:
- An older adult in Black Hawk County
- An older adult in Scott County
- An elderly adult in Tama County
- An older adult in Washington County
According to the IDPH 1,007 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 192 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those Iowans, 88 are being treated in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.
The State Hygienic Lab and other state labs have reported a total of 19,460 negative tests.
The State Hygienic Lab has 10,588 tests available for Iowans.
