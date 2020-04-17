Iowa health officials report 191 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths, state total now at 2,332

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 191 positive COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 2,332 cases.

The IDPH also announced an additional four deaths, bringing the state death toll to 64.

The additional deaths were reported in:

An older adult in Black Hawk County

An older adult in Scott County

An elderly adult in Tama County

An older adult in Washington County

According to the IDPH 1,007 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 192 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those Iowans, 88 are being treated in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

The State Hygienic Lab and other state labs have reported a total of 19,460 negative tests.

The State Hygienic Lab has 10,588 tests available for Iowans.

