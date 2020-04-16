Iowa health officials confirm 146 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced there have been 146 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing the state total to 2,141 positive cases.

The new deaths were reported in:

An older adult in Allamakee County

An older adult in Linn County

A middle aged adult in Louisa county

An adult in Polk County

An older adult in Polk County

An elder adult in Polk County

An elder adult in Tama County

This brings the state death toll to 60 Iowans.

Health officials stated that there are another two long-term care facility outbreaks at Linn Manor Care Center in Linn County and Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine County.

The IDPH has also confirmed that there are 175 Iowans hospitalized, with 84 in the ICU and 48 on ventilators. There have been 987 Iowans that have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been a total of 8,534 negative cases reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

…

