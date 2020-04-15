Iowa health officials report 96 new positive COVID-19 cases, four deaths, new long-term care facility outbreak, state total now at 1,995 positive cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 96 new positive COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and one new long-term care facility outbreak, bringing the state total to 1,995 positive cases.

The four new deaths occurred in two elderly adults, one in Polk County and one in Clayton County, and two older adults, one in Allamakee County and one in Johnson County.

The IDPH has also confirmed an additional long-term care facility outbreak at Wilton Retirement Center in Muscatine County, bringing the long-term care facility outbreak to seven facilities.

Health officials have confirmed that 908 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

The State Hygienic’s Lab and other labs have reported 17,874 negative cases across the state. The State Hygienic’s Lab has 3,048 tests still available.