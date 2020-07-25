July 25: Iowa exceeds 11,000 active COVID-19 cases, six deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 667 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 41,627.

Health officials reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 826.

The state’s health department announced 312 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 29,460.

Iowa has 11,341 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 447,261 people have been tested for the virus and 405,994 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:48 a.m. July 25.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.