Iowa coronavirus cases soar as state 2nd in U.S. behind South Dakota

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s rate of positive coronavirus cases moved up to second in the nation behind only South Dakota.

Data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 25.5% on October 19 to 37.4% on November 2.

Only South Dakota has a higher average rate, at 50.6%. The 730 people being treated Tuesday at Iowa hospitals for coronavirus infections also was a record.

The state posted 1,516 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths, bringing the total to 133,229 cases and 1,755 deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced she would spent an extra $28 million on relief to hospitals and county health departments that are struggling amid increased coronavirus cases.

