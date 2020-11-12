Iowa Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

IOWA (WHO-TV) – Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson of Iowa announced Thursday morning that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, nine days after winning election to Congress.

Hinson announced via email that she “feels great” despite the positive test and will quarantine at home until a doctor clears her to do otherwise.

Hinson says she will take part in orientation for new members of Congress virtually.

Hinson, a Republican, flipped the district seat after defeating Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer