Hy-Vee offering free booster vaccines for eligible patients

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. have announced free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The booster vaccines are free for all eligible patients, regardless of insurance.

It is strongly recommended that individuals schedule vaccination appointments in advance by visiting the website.

Moderna and Janssen vaccine recipients will not be administered booster doses until authorized by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

The booster was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC, and is recommended for the following recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose: