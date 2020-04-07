How the tri-states are projected to handle the coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland governors faced criticism over the weekend for not issuing stay at home orders, but it seems there may have been merit to actions they’ve taken.

Around 160 South Dakota county and city leaders sent a letter requesting Governor Noem declare a public health emergency.

And Governor Pete Ricketts faced a similar call as dozens of doctors urged him to increase mitigation strategies in the state as the corona virus crisis continues. However, both have resisted the idea, saying steps they’ve taken have helped to slow the spread..

“The entire state is under a directed health measure. On Friday, we rolled out that directed health measure for the rest of the counties that weren’t already under a directed health measure. So we want people to think about how they can change what they’re doing to help limit their social interactions. It’ll help us make sure we stay healthy,” Ricketts said at a Monday press conference.

“We know we can’t stop this virus. If there was an action I could take that would stop this virus, I absolutely would. However, becuase we can’t stop this virus, we need to keep trying to slow it down,” Noem said.

However, it appears state measures may be working.

New projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, Washington, show that the measures put in place may have decreased the coronavirus’s impact on the states.

Iowa is now projected to have 420 deaths by August of this year. That is a significant decrease from more than 1500 deaths predicted last week.

South Dakota is predicted to have just over 175 deaths, a small decrease from the 200 deaths that were projected.

Meanwhile, last week the IHME projected Nebraska would see about 450 deaths. It now predicts a small increase to 459 deaths.

