How Siouxland COVID-19 rates compare to tri-state rates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several counties in Siouxland have high transmission rates, while others haven’t seen any new cases.

According to the CDC, as of August 1, there have been 34,926,462 total cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 507,459 cases in the last 7 days.

Los Angeles County in California has the highest confirmed cases in the nation, with 1,303,343 positive cases according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Iowa, there have been 379,797 total cases, with 2,497 cases in the last 7 days.

According to Iowa‘s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 15,378 positive cases in Woodbury County, and 44 positive tests in the last 7 days.

Polk County has had the highest number of positive cases in Iowa with 66,689 total positive cases, and 260 positive tests in the last 7 days.

Adams County has had the lowest number of positive cases, with 361 total cases, and 0 positive tests in the last 7 days.

In the Siouxland area, Plymouth County has had 4,376 cases, with 8 positive tests in the last 7 days.

Cherokee County had 1,717 cases, with 8 positive tests in the last 7 days.

Ida County has had 1,049 cases, with 7 positive tests in the last 7 days.

Harrison has had 1,966 cases, with 8 positive tests in the last 7 days.

To view the full COVID-19 state profile report for Iowa, click here.

According to the CDC, in South Dakota, there have been 125,216 total cases, with 192 new cases in the last 7 days.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Minnehaha County has the highest number of cases at 29,868, with 71 new confirmed cases.

Jones County has the lowest number of positive cases, with 71 total confirmed cases and no new cases.

In Nebraska, as of July 28, Union County has had 1,878 total cases, with 10 new confirmed cases.

Lincoln County has had 7,928 total cases (the third highest in the state), with 15 new confirmed cases.

Clay County has had 1,739 total cases, with no new confirmed cases.

To view the full COVID-19 state profile report for South Dakota, click here.

According to the CDC, in Nebraska, there have been 228,450 total cases, with 1,410 cases in the last 7 days.

Douglas County has had the highest number of total cases with 73,521, according to data from The New York Times.

Arthur County has had the lowest number of cases, with 24 positive cases.

Dakota County has had 3,939 confirmed cases, with no new cases in the last fourteen days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Around Siouxland, Thurston has had 848 total cases, Dixon has had 611 total cases, Wayne has had 1,090 total cases, and each county has had no new cases in the last fourteen days.

To view the full COVID-19 state profile report for Nebraska, click here.