Health officials warn Labor Day could provoke spike in coronavirus cases

Many Americans might be traveling Labor Day Weekend to enjoy the final days of summer, but after seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases after other holidays, health officials are worried the pandemic could get worse if people aren’t careful.

“We saw a surge after Memorial Day. We saw a surge during the Fourth of July. So, if that’s any indication, we’re going to see something similar,” said Annalee Baker, an emergency room physician.

As of Saturday, there were more than 6.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 188,000 deaths in the U.S. Officials warn those numbers could spike if Americans on the move this weekend don’t take precautions.

“We can use labor day to take the day off. Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t,” said Jennifer Nuzzo with John Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“We don’t want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again, so it really is an important weekend,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

This means limiting the number of guests during family and social gatherings to prevent a super-spreader event and avoiding gatherings with people outside your “bubble” of trust.

Experts urge college students to remain on campus to avoid going back and forth.

While several COVID-19 vaccines are under development, health officials remind the public to not forget about the flu.

“We’re expecting to see this sort of double surge, if you will. Both the coronavirus and the influenza virus which can present very similarly,” said Baker.