Health officials expect 22,400 vaccines for medical staff

Coronavirus

by: STEPHEN GROVES,

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s initial allotments of coronavirus vaccine will be quickly spent on immunizing frontline medical workers.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state is expecting enough vaccine for over 22,000 people to arrive in the coming weeks.

An estimated 19,000 health care workers who tend to COVID-19 hospital wards and longer-term care facilities will be offered a vaccine.

Next, about 11,000 people in elderly care facilities will be prioritized.

After the initial shipments, the state is expecting a slowdown in supply, meaning vaccines won’t be widely available for the general public until April or May.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss