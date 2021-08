WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital confirmed a breakthrough case of the Delta variant in Winnebago.

According to a Facebook post from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, a patient has been confirmed to have the Delta variant of COVID-19. They stated Winnebago is 72% vaccinated, and data proves vaccination can help prevent serious illness.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine in Winnebago, call (402) 878-2258.