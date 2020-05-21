Health and public officials prepare for summer during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA (CNN/WABE) – Memorial Day is around the corner, but with COVID-19 lurking and expecting to remain over the summer, health and public officials are issuing guidance on keeping safe as social distancing rules ease.

“Please help us help you and everyone enjoy the beaches but let’s do it responsibly,” Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said.

Officials say people should be cautious while on the sand and surf, but some traditional summer activities should probably be avoided this year including concerts, festivals and parades.

“Unless you can really limit the number of people and you can have social distancing involved, or maybe you can do it a bit virtually,” Univ of Michigan Chief Health Officer Dr. Preeti Malani said.

As for backyard cook-outs, adults are advised to have masks handy and to maintain distance from others. The same applies to children.

“They’re kids, and I think they should get out there. You can decrease risk, [but] you can’t completely eliminate it. And frankly there’s a risk to not being outside in my mind,” Malani said.

But parents should know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC, which might be linked to the coronavirus.

“It was just painful, the only way I could describe. It was that it felt like almost electricity or fire coursing through my veins,” said Jack McMorrow, who recovered MISC.

A group of doctors organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said kids showing symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting, fever and rash should get immediate medical attention.