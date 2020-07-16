Group asks Hy-Vee to require masks in all stores

(KCAU) – Iowa Educators For a Safe Return to School are asking the CEO of Hy-Vee to begin requiring face masks in all stores.

In a release, the founders of the group say, “It is time for prominent and trusted businesses in Iowa to lead during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The group is asking people in every community to contact the grocer and ask that the mask mandate be put in place.

For now, Hy-Vee has stated that it already requires employees to wear face masks during their shifts.

