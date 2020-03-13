GPAC suspends intercollegiate athletics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced they are suspending all intercollegiate sports activities Friday.

The suspension includes organized practices and competitions and is effective from March 16- April 5.

According to the GPAC, the suspension applies to any GPAC sport, regardless of season, until the suspension is lifted.

“The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis.” Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner, said.

As the virus threat evolves, GPAC said they will continue to review the viability of their 2020 spring sports regular season and postseason competition.

