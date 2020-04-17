Governor Reynolds implements additional mitigation efforts for NE Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With 146 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and new outbreaks in northeast Iowa, Governor Reynolds has implemented additional mitigation efforts for those impacted areas.

“By using data, we’re able to recognize trends and adjust our mitigation efforts to more effectively address specific measures to slow the spread of the virus in an affected area. So today, based on the ranking, we are implementing additional mitigation efforts in Region Six,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also announced a new testing initiative called Test Iowa, which will allow officials to conduct large scale testing across the state.

The new program will allow the state to increase its daily testing numbers by more than 3,000.

Test Iowa is set to debut next week.