Gov. Ricketts expands some virus restrictions statewide

A sign announces the closing of a playground is seen in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, April 9, 2020, as the City of Omaha closes all parks through April 30, 2020, in an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered the closure of all salons, tattoo parlors and strip clubs and announced the cancellation of organized group sports until May 31, expanding an order that was already in place in the state’s biggest cities.

Ricketts says the executive order was intended to bring consistency to a patchwork of mandates from local public health departments.

Salons in Omaha, Lincoln and many surrounding communities have been closed since late last month, but some of those businesses had been allowed to remain open in other parts of the state.

