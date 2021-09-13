Gov. DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals across the state.

DeSantis said Monday that local municipalities potentially face millions of dollars in fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gainesville and Orange County officials say they still are going ahead with the vaccine requirements.

Florida has been a national epicenter for the virus’s spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths in Florida accounting for more than 20% of the virus-related deaths across the country last week.