Google maps out COVID-19 information for travelers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP/KCAU) – Now Google is trying to help its users get around safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched a new feature on Google Maps to help people navigate areas affected by the virus.

The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints along the road before they cross national borders.

They can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes.

The service isn’t just limited to those driving personal vehicles. Public transportation riders can get information about face mask usage and other requirements.

Additionally, people on their way to a COVID-19 testing site will get alerts about their test eligibility.

The new features are only available in some countries.

In the United States, driving and testing alerts are already functional.