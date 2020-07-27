Getting out of town amidst the pandemic not a good idea, health official warns

(CNN) – After months of lockdowns and fears over the coronavirus, getting out of town for a while may seem very appealing. One official warns that may not be the best idea.

If you’re thinking of traveling and want to get peace of mind by getting tested for COVID-19 before stepping foot on a plane, think again.

“The pretravel testing could create a false sense of security,” said Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, who is with the international public health agency Pan American Health Organization. “A traveler from a location with widespread community transmission could be infected from the time the sample was taken and when the person boarded the flight,” continues Aldighieri.

Aldighieri says a test can also come back negative in the early stages of infection.

While some countries in the Caribbean have reopened for nonessential travel, Aldighieri says that decision shouldn’t come quickly.

“Should be gradual and will be dynamic in terms of adjusting the restrictions,” notes Dr. Aldighieri.

He is asking countries to plan for the risk of having travelers possibly import the virus by having contract tracing procedures in place, expanding the network labs to improve testing, and by improving local health care systems.